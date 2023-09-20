Highlights Norwich City boss David Wagner believes Leicester City will be promoted this season and sees them as a formidable opponent.

Norwich City boss David Wagner is certain that Leicester City will be promoted at the end of this season, speaking to the Pink Un.

The Foxes did lose James Maddison and Harvey Barnes in the summer and that was a blow considering how valuable the duo were in the final third last season - but their departures always looked likely following the club's relegation to the Championship.

With the money they have been able to generate through player sales though, they managed to strengthen their squad with some excellent additions including Harry Winks and England international Conor Coady.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

And Enzo Maresca, who took charge of the Midlands outfit in the summer, has experience of working alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and has been tipped by many to guide the Foxes back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

How have Leicester City started the 2023/24 campaign?

They have done extremely well during the early stages of the season, winning five of their six league matches and also coming out on top in both of their Carabao Cup games.

Starting their season with a 2-1 win against Coventry City, who were play-off finalists last term, they then beat Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Rotherham United, with late winners coming in the latter two games.

Unfortunately for them, they were unable to claim 15 points from 15 in their opening five league games of the campaign, with the Foxes suffering a 1-0 home defeat against Hull City just before the international break.

They were unlucky not to get something from that game though, with the Midlands club pressing hard during the latter stages of that game and even hitting the post, but failing to find an equaliser in the end.

Maresca's side did manage to respond with a 4-1 away win at Southampton after the break though - and they will be full of confidence heading into tonight's game against Norwich.

What did David Wagner say about Leicester City?

The Canaries' boss isn't underestimating how difficult his team will find tonight's game and was very complimentary of Leicester, saying: "They will get promoted. This is not a secret. I even don't know if you can bet on them. Probably not.

"This is the biggest test we faced in the season.

"One we are really looking forward to, and where we are excited about, and a game where we aim to be the most uncomfortable opponent Leicester can face - the most uncomfortable evening they face in the season. This is what we will try."

Will Leicester City be promoted at the end of the 2023/24 campaign?

It would be difficult to see the Foxes not securing promotion considering the strength of their squad.

The fact they have managed to be reasonably consistent already despite making quite a few changes to their squad in the summer is promising.

The one concern is the fact they don't have a huge amount of depth in the forward department with Tom Cannon out of action.

But they have scorers in other areas who can contribute including Stephy Mavididi and Cesare Casadei.

In their quest for promotion, they may have seen Leeds United and the Saints as their most difficult but both have made underwhelming starts to the season, so that will give the Foxes more confidence.

They can't afford to focus on other teams though. The Foxes just need to do their job.