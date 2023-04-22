David Wagner has admitted that a refresh of the first team squad will be needed this summer for Norwich City.

The Canaries are still competing for a play-off place in their bid to gain promotion straight back to the Premier League.

However, Wagner’s side find themselves outside the top six going into the remaining few games in the campaign with their hopes of a top flight berth hanging on by a thread.

Can Norwich earn promotion to the Premier League?

Onel Hernandez recently agreed a two-year contract extension, which the Norwich boss has claimed was a big positive step towards the club’s summer business.

The German also revealed that contract talks will get underway with Kieran Dowell, who is currently out of the team due to a knee ligament injury.

Sporting director Stuart Webber claimed Hernandez’s new deal was the beginning of a summer of change at Carrow Road.

The ex-Huddersfield Town manager seems to be on the same page, highlighting the need for a refresh regardless of which division the team competes in next season.

“We are smart enough to know that wherever we will be next season we have to refresh, and we will refresh this group,” said Wagner, via Pink Un.

“This is not a shadow of a doubt. What does it exactly mean?

“We will see, but that it is necessary after the recent seasons is clear and obvious.

"This is what we will do, and we have done some of the first steps.

“There are a lot of things going on behind the scenes.

"We will work tirelessly to make sure that we get the faces in which we like to have, and which we hope and think can push us and help bring us forward.

“I have a much better picture on every individual than I had when I came into the building.

“And obviously this is something which will influence all of our decisions.”

Are changes needed at Norwich this summer?

Failure to compete for automatic promotion has really highlighted that this team has past its sell-by date.

After two promotions and two relegations in four seasons, the Canaries now look most likely to settle at last in the second division.

This summer offers the perfect time to refresh the squad, with important players like Teemu Pukki departing, as well as Wagner having his first summer in charge at the club.

Given the success Burnley achieved this year with a total squad overhaul last summer, this will provide some inspiration as to what can be done in just one transfer window.