Highlights Norwich City boss David Wagner expresses gratitude for the support of fans after their 3-2 win against Cardiff.

The win may have saved Wagner's position at the club after a string of poor results.

Norwich still have challenging fixtures ahead but could secure more wins under Wagner's guidance.

Norwich City boss David Wagner has admitted that he was glad to send his side's supporters home with three points following their 3-2 win away at Cardiff City, speaking to the Pink Un.

The Canaries were in dreadful form coming into this game and some fans were surprised that Wagner was still in place for this game, with their season going downhill after a reasonably strong start to the campaign.

Winning 10 points from 12 in their opening four league games, they failed to build on that.

Victories against Stoke City and Birmingham came in September - but they had gone winless in their previous six league games going into this match at the Cardiff City Stadium - winning just one point from a possible 18.

This run contributed to them falling from the promotion mix into the bottom half of the division - and with Ben Knapper arriving at the club - it may have been curtains for Wagner if he hadn't come away with three points from the Welsh capital.

Christian Fassnacht put the visitors ahead on Saturday afternoon, but it looked like it was going to be another long afternoon for the Canaries when Josh Bowler and Callum Robinson turned the game around.

But two late goals sealed a win for the visitors in the end as they secured a 3-2 win, courtesy of Ryan Wintle's own goal and Adam Idah's strike.

After the Blackburn Rovers game, it looked as though Wagner would be on his way out with the home atmosphere turning toxic.

There is still plenty of work to do to get the Canaries back on track, but that 3-2 at Cardiff win may be a turning point for Wagner at Carrow Road who will be keen to guide his current team to real success.

Championship Table (15th-17th) P GD Pts 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20 17 Swansea City 16 1 19

What did David Wagner say about Norwich City's supporters?

Wagner took the opportunity to speak about the Canaries' travelling supporters after the win in the Welsh capital.

He said: "The players care. They are self critical. They care about the supporters.

"Our supporters made a lot of effort to come here over the weekend, and to give them the win to travel back with a smile on their face is great, because they have not had it for a long time.

"They still come and travel and support us and you could see that in the way the players celebrated with them."

What next for David Wagner and Norwich City?

Norwich have a mixed set of fixtures coming up.

They can definitely win at home against Queens Park Rangers, but away games at Watford and Bristol City and home match against Preston North End could be tough.

In saying that, the Robins are still adapting to Liam Manning's methods and Norwich could see that as a good opportunity to secure three points.

After these games against those four, they face Sheffield Wednesday at home and that's another very winnable match.

But it remains to be seen whether Wagner lasts that long. If he does, that's surely a good sign for the Canaries because he probably would have secured more wins by that point.