David Wagner has issued a warning to Norwich City’s Championship rivals going into next season.

The German has claimed that people shouldn’t underestimate what he can achieve with the Canaries despite an underwhelming start to life at Carrow Road.

Norwich finished 13th in the Championship table, with Wagner having taken over midway through the campaign.

The team was unable to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, having been up and down in recent years.

Can Norwich City compete for promotion next season?

Norwich will be aiming to fight higher up the table in the next campaign, with Wagner now set to have the benefit of a full pre-season with the squad under his belt this summer.

The first team squad is set for a refresh with a busy summer transfer window planned by the Norfolk club.

The likes of Teemu Pukki, Kieran Dowell and Sam Byram are all set to leave the club, with plenty of additions also expected.

“If I can say this, nobody should underestimate us for the future,” said Wagner, via Pink Un.

“We have a core of players who I know we can 100 per cent trust, and who has exactly this willingness, this desire to push forward.

“But we don't have enough.

“And the core which we have, and the ideas we have, make me so confident and so excited for the future.

“We are not the most physical team.

“Not the team with the biggest height, not the team with the most speed.

“Everyone can see this.

“We have a lot of topics we have to make sure that we can address in this transfer window, and after the pre-season as well.”

Wagner has warned his players that they will need to fall in line with his expectations for next season, otherwise they face falling down the pecking order at Carrow Road.

Is David Wagner the man to bring Norwich forward?

Wagner has a good track record in English football from his time with Huddersfield Town, having brought the Terriers to the Premier League for two seasons.

But his time at Carrow Road so far has been underwhelming and there are reasons to be concerned.

One win in their last 11 league games was a really tepid way to end a dismal campaign, which hasn’t exactly inspired confidence.

He will need a positive start to next season to prove that he is the man capable of leading the club back to the top flight.