Highlights Norwich City's Grant Hanley, Jacob Sorensen, and Borja Sainz are making positive progress in their recoveries from long-term injuries.

The trio are all yet to feature for Norwich's first-team during the current campaign due to their fitness issues.

While they may not be ready for first-team action yet, Sorensen is training with the squad, Sainz will play for the Under-21s, and Hanley is ahead of schedule in his recovery.

It seems as though Norwich City may be edging ever closer to having a fully fit and available first-team squad to call upon.

That's after Canaries boss David Wagner revealed that three of the club's long-term injury absentees - Grant Hanley, Jacob Sorensen and Borja Sainz - are making positive progress in their recoveries.

What injuries have Hanley, Sorensen and Sainz been dealing with?

Club captain Hanley has not featured for Norwich since he suffered an Achilles injury back in April.

The centre back has previously made 183 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries since joining in 2017, scoring six goals in that time.

Midfielder Sorensen meanwhile, picked up a Pelvic issue in pre-season, and is therefore yet to make an appearance for the club during the current campaign.

The 25-year-old has played in 66 games for the club following his move from Esbjerg in his native Denmark in the summer of 2020, scoring three goals and providing two assists since then.

Sainz meanwhile, is still waiting to make his competitive debut for the club following his move from Giresunspor in the summer, having suffered ankle ligament damage shortly after his arrival at Carrow Road.

Now however, it seems as though all three players are moving ever closer, to being back in contention for selection, as Norwich look to build on their strong start to the Championship season.

What has Wagner said about Hanley, Sainz and Sorensen's recoveries?

While the trio may not be ready to feature in first-team action for the club just yet, they are all moving towards that point once again.

Sorensen is now once again training with the rest of the first-team squad, while Sainz is expected to play a half for the club's Under 21s on Wednesday.

Hanley meanwhile, also looks to be further along in his recovery than would be expected of him at this stage, when considering the injury he picked up.

Providing an update on those three players ahead of his side's Championship clash with Leicester City at Carrow Road on Wednesday night, Wagner told Norwich's official website: "Everyone came through healthy, Lungi (Jacob Sørensen) is back in training today, first-team training.

"Borja (Sainz) will get 45 minutes tomorrow (with the Under-21s) and we'll see how that goes.

"We don't have a clear timeline. He's done great so far, full of energy, I see him more or less every day. I have a feeling he is ahead of schedule, which is great. And I can tell you he is desperate to be back."

Having taken 13 points from six league games so far this season, Norwich are set to go into that clash with the Foxes fourth in the Championship table.

How important will it be for Norwich to have Hanley, Sorensen and Sainz back?

It will be a major boost for Norwich once these three players are back fit and available to play for them once again.

While the Canaries have started the season in impressive fashion, we are still at the very early stages of the campaign, and there will be plenty more challenges for them along the way.

The more players they have available for that, the better chance they have of overcoming those hurdles, so the returns of Hanley, Sorensen and Sainz will certainly.

Indeed, the influence and leadership of Hanley at the back, and the excitement of a new addition such as Sainz further forward, should provide some significant lifts for the club, meaning you imagine this update will have been seen as a welcome one for those of a Norwich persuasion.