Norwich City boss David Wagner has warned Ipswich Town that their current form and season so far count for nothing heading into Saturday's derby clash.

Ipswich have been one of the standout sides in the division so far, sitting second in the Championship heading into this weekend's match.

Norwich City, meanwhile, have had a tougher time of things, sitting 11th in the division after their 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night.

David Wagner previews Norwich City clash

Canaries boss David Wagner, though, whilst congratulating Ipswich on their season so far, has warned them that it will count for nothing come kick-off.

"This is my first one [derby] in England and we are looking forward to it," Wagner told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"Unfortunately, we didn't play yesterday, we played today, but it doesn't count. It is derby time.

"First of all, big credit to their [Ipswich Town's] season so far. They deserved exactly where they are.

"But the truth is, as well, as everybody knows, in a derby everything that went before or comes after doesn't count.

"It doesn't count in which league you are, in which position you are, it doesn't count how recent results have gone.

"Maybe it gives you a little bit of a better feeling, but everybody who played derbies knows this doesn't count when it's derby time."

Kieran McKenna previews Norwich City clash

In fairness, comments made by Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna sound as though he is well aware that this weekend's clash with Norwich will be an altogether different affair.

Speaking after Ipswich Town's 2-1 win over Watford on Tuesday night, the Tractorboys boss previewed the Norwich clash.

"Derby matches are a little bit different," McKenna admitted, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

"This is a massive derby game for our supporters and we'll prepare as well as we possibly can.

"We can't give any more than 100% and the players are giving 100%.

"We'll respect the opponent and some of the quality players they have and try and do everything we can to put in a good performance."

Is Ipswich Town v Norwich City live on TV?

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens on the pitch come Saturday afternoon, with the match set to be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom.

The match is set for a 12:30 pm kick-off and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.