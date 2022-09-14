“David Wagner could be a shout” – Huddersfield Town in pursuit of new manager: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Danny Schofield was dismissed as Huddersfield Town manager on Wednesday morning.

This came after only 10-weeks in charge of the first team squad, having replaced Carlos Corberan during the summer.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on who the Terriers should look to appoint as their next manager…

Josh Cole

Having opted to part ways with Schofield, Huddersfield may now find it beneficial to hand over the reins to an individual who has achieved a great deal of success at this level in recent times.

Keeping this in mind, the Terriers ought to consider approaching Scott Parker regarding the vacancy at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Parker has previously achieved promotion from this division during his time in charge of Fulham and AFC Bournemouth and could be the right man to help Huddersfield achieve their long-term goal of securing promotion to the Premier League.

Providing that Huddersfield’s players are able to adapt to Parker’s possession-based style of play, there is no reason the club cannot climb the Championship standings over the course of the coming months.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

They say you should never get back with your ex, but, perhaps David Wagner could be a shout.

The former Terriers boss is currently without a job after leaving Young Boys earlier this year.

Huddersfield need someone that can come in and get the job done and someone experienced in the Championship like Wagner would certainly be suitable – even putting aside his previous links with the club.

A young, ambitious manager like Liam Manning would also be a great shout, but that sort of appointment may not yield the instant results that the Terriers are looking like they are needing at the moment.

Declan Harte

The obvious free agent suggestion would be to take a look at Sean Dyche, who would be a brilliant appointment for the club.

However, if that proves too ambitious then the club still has other options available.

David Wagner’s name has been mentioned, which could be a worthwhile pursuit given the success he enjoyed in his first stint with the Terriers.

Looking around the EFL, Ian Evatt has done a great job at Bolton Wanderers and could be interested in making the move up the English pyramid.

Michael O’Neill is also available and could be the man to steer the ship away from a relegation battle having done well to turn things around at a Stoke City that looked in freefall when he arrived in 2019.