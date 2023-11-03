Highlights Norwich City suffers a blow as defender Ben Gibson will be out until at least Christmas due to a foot injury.

Gibson's absence poses a challenge for the struggling team, especially considering the lack of cover and depth in the squad.

With the team performing poorly and pressure mounting on manager David Wagner, upcoming fixtures against Blackburn and Cardiff are crucial to their future.

Norwich City boss David Wagner has confirmed that defender Ben Gibson will be out until at least Christmas after suffering a foot injury.

Ben Gibson set for injury lay-off

It has been a difficult season for the Canaries, and Gibson has featured in every game for Wagner in central defence.

The former Middlesbrough man has been an important figure, offering a balance at the back with his left foot, and he is also a leader in the team.

However, he isn’t going to be available for the next six weeks or so, as Wagner stated to the Pink’Un that he will be without Gibson due to a foot problem.

“Everybody apart from Ben Gibson is available. Gibbo will be out till Christmas with a Metatarsal stress fracture picked up in training this week.”

How big a blow is this for Norwich City?

Norwich have been struggling a lot in recent weeks, and they have been very poor defensively, so many would argue that Gibson should have lost his place in the XI anyway, but the same could be said for many others in the XI, unfortunately.

Nevertheless, it’s still not good to lose a player for such a long time, particularly in December when we know the fixtures come thick and fast, so the squad will be tested.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Danny Batth is likely to be given more opportunities due to Gibson’s absence, and he is a reliable, strong defender at this level, so if he can stay fit to partner Shane Duffy then they could get by.

But, the lack of fit cover behind those two will be a worry, and the lack of depth in the squad could come back to haunt Norwich.

Grant Hanley is coming back from a lengthy lay-off, and he will feature for the U23s later this month. But, you would still imagine he is several weeks, at least, away from getting up to speed.

As well as that, Gibson is someone who brings leadership qualities to the side, and his vocal presence on the pitch and in the dressing room will no doubt be missed over the next six weeks or so.

What next for Norwich City?

The situation is very bleak at Carrow Road right now, with Wagner under increasing pressure, and there have been plenty of questions asked about the recruitment team over the summer.

It should be noted that they’ve been very unfortunate with injuries, but there’s no denying the supporters are right to be annoyed with how the club are performing across the board right now.

There had been a hope that they could bounce back to the Premier League this season, but the signs are not positive at the moment. They had enjoyed a positive start to the campaign, but that optimism has quickly disappeared.

Picking up one point from the last 15 available is unacceptable, and Wagner will know that this run simply can’t continue if he wants to keep his job.

So, the two fixtures ahead of the international break seem huge for the boss, the first of which is at home to Blackburn on Sunday. After that, they make the trip to Cardiff.

Norwich are currently 17th in the Championship, six points away from the play-offs.