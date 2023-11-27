Highlights Wagner pleased with more resolute defense despite weaker display in front of goal.

Pragmatic change in stance as results take priority over entertainment for Norwich.

Clean sheet in first game after international break an improvement for struggling team.

David Wagner has admitted that he is willing to make key tactical tweaks at Norwich City as he continues to fight for his position at Carrow Road.

The German is under pressure to remain manager of the Canaries following a difficult run of form prior to the November international break.

A 1-0 win over QPR last Saturday moved the team up to 13th in the table, earning a second consecutive victory.

A 3-2 win against Cardiff City prior to the break eased the pressure on Wagner slightly, ending a run of four defeats in a row, and five in their previous six.

A Hwang Ui-Jo goal in the first half proved enough to seal all three points against the struggling QPR.

What has David Wagner said about his Norwich City side’s performance against QPR?

Wagner revealed that he was very pleased with the team’s more resolute performance in defence, even if it came at the expense of a weaker display in front of goal.

The Norwich boss has admitted that being entertaining has to come second to results sometimes, indicating a pragmatic change in stance from the 52-year-old.

"I want to give big credit to my players,” said Wagner, via Pink Un.

“Defensively, we were top.

“Very organised, very stable and kept them as far away from our goal as we could.

“They very rarely had any chances.

"Offensively, we have played better, there is no doubt and it wasn't the most entertaining game in the world - but how they defended was just great.

"We have spoken and had clear conversations about it. In football, I think the most reliable stat is goals - goals scored, conceded and points.

“Everyone can see, looking at our goal-scoring record, what dramatically has to improve - it is goals conceded.

“We have spoken about it and shown them videos.

"Maybe we need to be a bit less entertaining but more solid because it has to dramatically improve.

“To get a clean sheet in the first game [after the international break] is just great.

“We have work to do. Everyone can see that.

“But to have back-to-back wins after such a bad time is great."

Where are Norwich City in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands November 27th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 17 8 26 10 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 25 11 Bristol City 17 1 25 12 Middlesbrough 17 -1 24 13 Norwich City 17 -2 23 14 Birmingham City 17 -2 22 15 Watford 17 3 21 16 Stoke City 17 -5 21

Norwich kept their first clean sheet in the league since their home win over Birmingham City in September.

The win over the Blues was also the last time the Canaries sealed all three points at home as well.

Norwich moved up to 13th following their win over Rangers, closing the gap to the top six to five points.

Next up for Wagner’s side is a trip to face Watford on Tuesday.

Can David Wagner turn things around at Norwich City?

Wagner’s comments indicate that he is willing to show a bit of pragmatism in order to get results, which has been needed.

Sticking rigidly to his preferred style of play wasn’t yielding results, so changes were needed and this performance showed that Wagner can implement those changes.

This was a very positive result and performance for Norwich, even if it wasn’t as exciting as Wagner, and possibly the fans, would like.

A win over Watford midweek would go a long way in helping ease the pressure on the manager, as victory over QPR will not impress too many given the London club’s current form.