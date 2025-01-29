This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are considering an approach for Slovan Bratislava striker David Strelec before the end of the January transfer window.

According to Alan Nixon, the forward is seen as an option that could cost up to £5 million.

It has been claimed by The Northern Echo that the Championship side are considering him as a replacement for Emmanuel Latte Lath, whose future is currently uncertain.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported for Give Me Sport that Latte Lath’s move to Atlanta United is currently at an impasse.

David Strelec - Slovan Bratislava league goals and appearances (per Fotmob.com) Season Appearances Goals (Assists) 2023-24 28 11 (10) 2024-25 18 10 (2) As of January 28th

David Strelec transfer verdict

When asked about Strelec signing for the club, FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Jasper Hudson suggested that he would only come in if Latte Lath did leave.

He believes the 23-year-old would be a different kind of player to the Ivorian, but that he trusts the recruitment team to get the decision right even if he is unsure about the move himself.

“From what I’ve seen, Strelec is very much the replacement should Latte Lath leave, but it very much is a ‘should’ Latte Lath leave, as opposed to him coming in regardless,” Hudson told Football League World.

“From what I’ve seen, it’s hard to judge.

“He wasn’t amazing against Stuttgart, but obviously in a weaker team and [against] Stuttgart, it’s going to be difficult for him there.

Related Middlesbrough will hope to recreate Aston Villa success with Stockport County call The Hatters have a strong recent history in boosting careers with their Louie Barry work

“He’s more of a hold-up player, so he’s got a different play style to Latte Lath, so that would be intriguing to see how that would go.

“Would he maybe fit Carrick’s system better? I think Latte Lath being a point of difference in the attack is good for us.

“For £5 million, I’m not entirely convinced yet but I trust our recruitment.

“Should Latte Lath leave, there will still be a healthy amount of profit left over, especially after the Whittaker deal and other stuff.

“So, should Latte Lath leave, I think he could go on to become a good replacement.”

Middlesbrough are currently sixth in the Championship table after 29 games played.

Strelec signing would be exciting for Middlesbrough

Losing Latte Lath midway through the campaign would be a blow to the team’s promotion bid, so a replacement absolutely must be signed.

A deal for Strelec worth around £5 million could represent good business given the fees involved in both deals, with Latte Lath set to depart for up to £18 million, via Teesside Live.

The Slovakian now also has Champions League experience under his belt, and now knows what it takes to play at the highest level.

His difference in style to Latte Lath could also be quite interesting, and might give Middlesbrough what they need to start winning games more consistently to compete for promotion to the Premier League.