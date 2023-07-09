York City goalkeeper David Stockdale has said the reception he got from both sets of supporters in yesterday's pre-season friendly against Sheffield Wednesday will "be something that I remember for a long time".

Stockdale was released by Wednesday when his contract expired at the end of June after helping the Owls win promotion back to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

The 37-year-old had hinted at points last term that he may be set to hang up his boots but opted to re-sign for York City, the club where he started his professional career, instead.

York City 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Stockdale played the second half of Saturday's game at the LNER Community Stadium - keeping his former side at bay to ensure it ended as a 1-1 draw.

Josh Windass had seized on a defensive mistake in the first half to score past Ryan Whitley, who started between the sticks for York City, but Fin Barnes' bagged the equaliser just before the hour and neither side were able to find a winner.

David Stockdale's message to Sheffield Wednesday fans

It will have been a strange one for Stockdale, who played his first game for his new club against his former employers, but the experienced keeper got a fantastic reception - both from the home fans and the travelling Wednesday support.

Pressed about his first game back at York City, he told club media: "It's a nice weight off the shoulders. I always said to a few people that I wanted to go full circle. It's not quite full circle yet because it's a league game that I want."

"Definitely, a day that I'll remember," said Stockdale when asked about the reception he got from both sets of supporters.

"When I came out for the second half and got an applause from both sides. It's not often that happens so I'm just really glad that I could mean something for both fans and it'll be something that I remember for a long time."

Early pre-season games are more about building up fitness than anything else but a 1-1 draw with the Owls, who are a Championship side now, is a positive start to the non-league team's preparations.

"Exactly how we wanted it," said Stockdale. "Minutes in the lads' legs and I think we actually got a great workout. It's early for both teams so sometimes it felt a little bit lethargic but we're just trying to keep on it and there were some real good patterns of play that were coming through. Some people tired so it's not coming off but I think all in all, the manager will be happy."

Sheffield Wednesday pre-season

Wednesday face another non-league side, Chesterfield, in midweek before a short trip to Spain that includes friendlies against Real Murcia (18/07) and Eldense (21/07).

Once they're back in the UK, the Owls will take on Doncaster Rovers (25/07) and Luton Town (29/07) in their final two games before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Wednesday's first game back in the Championship comes against Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League last term, on the evening of Friday 4th August.