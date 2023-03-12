David Stockdale issues one-word verdict as footage shared following Sheffield Wednesday’s win at Portsmouth

David Stockdale has once again showed his support for Cameron Dawson as the Sheffield Wednesday keeper continued his fine form in the win over Portsmouth.

The 37-year-old joined from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer and was initially the number one for the Owls under Darren Moore before the boss decided to make a change in December to give Dawson a run in the side.

Whilst Stockdale had done well on the whole for Wednesday, it’s turned out to be an inspired decision, as Dawson has shone during what is an ongoing club-record unbeaten run, with the team top of League One.

They moved a step closer to the Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Fratton Park yesterday, with footage shared on Twitter immediately after the game showing Stockdale hugging Dawson.

And, that brought a response from the experienced keeper, who simply put ‘TEAM!!!’, highlighting that there is no animosity between the two as he backs Dawson to do well when he does play.

Wednesday are five points clear of third-place but crucially have two games in hand ahead of Bolton’s visit to Hillsborough on Friday night.

The verdict

This may seem a little thing but it explains why Sheffield Wednesday are doing so well right now and shows the spirit that exists within the group.

It would have been easy for Stockdale to sulk after losing his place but he has been the ideal professional and there’s no doubt that he has pushed Dawson which has helped him reach the levels he is showing now.

So, it’s great for the fans to see and Moore will be so glad to have an experienced figure like Stockdale in the squad.

