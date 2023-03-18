David Stockdale has taken to Twitter to praise Sheffield Wednesday teammate Lee Gregory after the experienced striker helped the Owls earn a point against Bolton Wanderers last night.

The 34-year-old was handed his first League One start since mid-January in place of Michael Smith and repaid Darren Moore's faith by firing Wednesday ahead after just 11 minutes.

Victor Adeboyejo levelled before halftime and Moore's side were forced to settle for a draw, which extends their unbeaten run to 23 league games and moves then four points clear at the top of the table ahead of this afternoon's games.

Gregory has struggled to hit the heights he reached last season for the Owls but pushed his tally to six for the season last night as he proved he still has an important role to play in the promotion push.

He certainly has supporters inside the dressing room as Stockdale took to Twitter to praise him with an emphatic three-word assessment of him after the goal against Bolton.

Gregory was one of three players forced off with an injury in last night's game, alongside Reece James and Josh Windass, but Moore has said he's hopeful all three will be available for the trip to face Barnsley at Oakwell on Tuesday.

The Verdict

Gregory has struggled to make the same sort of impact this term as he did in his inaugural season at Hillsborough but certainly repaid Moore's faith last night.

His goal record is hugely impressive and his display last night was a reminder that he can still be a very useful option for the Owls as they close in on a return to the Championship.

Beyond the 2022/23 campaign, his future looks a little more uncertain but promotion would be quite the way to sign off at Wednesday.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, he'll want to get a few more goals to try and earn a new deal either at Hillsborough or elsewhere.