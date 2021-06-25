David Seamen makes transfer claim over Arsenal’s interest in Sheffield United ace

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seamen has told talkSPORT that he thinks Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale would be a great signing for the Gunners this summer.

The North London club have been credited with having an interest in signing the promising 23-year-old shot stopper in recent weeks as they weigh up the future of Bernd Leno at the Emirates Stadium.

Leno is said to be open to a new challenge and the Gunners are seemingly willing to sell if the right offer comes in for the German this summer.

Ramsdale is also a target for Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves and is said to be valued at around £20 million by the Blades who are keen to hold onto their number one keeper.

Speaking recently on the matter, Seamen was quick to admit that he thinks Ramsdale would be a great addition for Arsenal this summer whilst also having his say on the future of Leno:

“I’d be disappointed if Leno leaves. I’m asking myself: ‘Why’s he going?’

“He’s been there a long time and been pretty consistent. Do I think Ramsdale would be good? Yeah, he’s a quality goalkeeper – he’s in the England frame – but I’d want both of them there.

“I was very disappointed when [Emi] Martinez went as we need two quality goalkeepers at the club to test each other.”

Ramsdale is currently under contract at Bramall Lane until the summer of 2024 after only re-signing for the club last summer and is sure to command a significant fee if he is indeed allowed to depart for pastures new.

However it has also been reported in recent weeks that the youngster does actually want to stay put with his current side.

The Verdict

I simply have to agree with Seamen on this one, Ramsdale is easily one of the best up and coming keepers in the country and I think he will one day be England’s number one.

His form has been matched by the level of speculation that he has been attached to this summer and I think the Blades will have to fight hard to keep hold of him.

If he does indeed leave, it won’t be on the cheap and I think that will come as a small consolation to Sheffield United and their supporters.

He clearly loves being at Bramall Lane but he is an ambitious player and it wouldn’t shock me if he fancied another crack at playing in the Premier League.