David Raya sends message to Brentford fans following postponement of Fulham clash

Brentford must now wait to discover their promotion fate in the Championship season following the EFL’s decision to suspend all fixtures amid ongoing health concerns.

Thomas Frank’s men are currently sitting fourth in the second-tier table following an impressive campaign at Griffin Park, but their promotion bid has now been plunged into significant uncertainty with nine games still left to play this season.

Brentford were due to face west London rivals Fulham in a key play-off clash on Friday night, but the postponement of the fixture means the Bees must remain four points behind the third-placed Cottagers until fixtures eventually resume.

The Bees’ goalkeeper David Raya has now taken to Instagram to express his disappointment at the lack of football this weekend, with the 24-year-old also sending well wishes to his followers amid such uncertain times.

Raya has been an integral figure during Brentford’s promotion push after playing every minute of their league campaign to date, with the goalkeeper having kept 11 clean sheets in his 33 outings this term.

The Verdict

The postponement of all EFL fixtures has left many clubs feeling uncertain over their fate this season, with Brentford just one of these sides as they would have had their sights firmly set on a push for the Premier League.

Brentford would have certainly been relishing the prospect of making the short trip to Craven Cottage on Friday night, as this clash represented a key opportunity for the Bees to have laid down a serious marker in their top-flight bid.

Raya’s latest message to supporters likely encapsulates the mood of the entire squad as they now wait for the season to eventually resume, but the date of this is starting to look increasingly uncertain given recent events.