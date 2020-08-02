David Raya makes passionate claim as Brentford day of reckoning looms

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has stated that ‘everything has paid off’ after he came over to England as a 16-year-old.

The Bees goalkeeper is now one match from the Premier League after helping Brentford get to the play-off final after a quite brilliant season from all involved at Griffin Park.

Raya has been a big part of the team that has got to Wembley, and the Spanish keeper even saved a penalty in the play-off semi final when he kept out Andre Ayew’s spot-kick.

Now Brentford are just 90 minutes away from playing Premier League football for the first time in their history, and for some of their players it will be a dream come true.

Raya has expressed what his aim was when he first came to England, and he states that he believes everything has paid off since his arrival in the country.

As quoted by Sports Mole, Raya said: “When I came to England, my aim was to be in the Premier League.

“You never know if it’ll happen but being one game away from that dream having been a 16-year-old kid coming to a new country and not knowing the culture or the language, everything has paid off.”

The Verdict

Raya has been terrific in goal for the Bees this season and is perhaps one of the most underrated goalkeepers in the entire division.

It will be interesting to see how he fairs if Brentford are to earn promotion as he’d be a lot busier when playing against some of the best sides in the world in teams such as Liverpool and Manchester City.

It is true that he is realising a dream if the Bees go up, and he and many others within Thomas Frank’s team could become legends if they claim victory on Tuesday.