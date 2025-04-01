Jamie Vardy should be given the right to decide his Leicester City future how he sees fit, according to pundit David Prutton.

Foxes legend Vardy signed a one-year contract extension ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League last season, but with Leicester looking set for an instant return to the Championship, the striker’s future appears to be up in the air.

Ex-footballer Prutton believes that after all Vardy has achieved at the King Power, the former England international should be able to choose whether he continues playing next season – despite turning 38 in January.

David Prutton: Jamie Vardy’s Leicester City future should be player’s decision

Jamie Vardy is currently into his 13th season as a Leicester player, after becoming the first non-league player to be sold for £1million after his transfer from Fleetwood Town.

Still chipping in with goals despite Leicester’s struggles in the Premier League, it remains to be seen whether Vardy is offered new terms by the Foxes.

Vardy has served as Leicester’s captain on multiple occasions over the years, with the striker a legendary figure at the King Power following two promotions from the Championship, a FA Cup, and a Premier League title to his name.

With that pedigree and status, Prutton shared how he felt it should be Vardy’s decision whether he continues next term.

Prutton also stated it could be prudent to keep Vardy in a non-playing role, musing that the 26-time England international could either serve as a coach – or even as an ambassador for the Foxes.

Asked whether Leicester should extend Jamie Vardy’s contract, Prutton exclusively told Football League World: “Jamie Vardy, does he get a new contract?

“I think it’s safe to say he's been one of the modern-day greats for Leicester City, what he's achieved.

“His story is remarkable, climbing up through the divisions from outside of the Football League to get to where he's got to.

“Conquering the Premier League, FA Cup winner - I mean you could reel off the achievements, and they are ones to behold.

“Especially given potentially my take on it as an ex-footballer myself, knowing the route up through the divisions.

“But he has been a phenomenon.

“I’m sure he's got a lot to offer.

“I don't know whether he would have been in the space for coaching.

“I would presume that he has done significantly well enough to make sure his next step is made purely by choice and not pushed with the necessity of finances.

“But I think he’d be a great ambassador worldwide, because it is now a worldwide club, Leicester City.”

David Prutton backs Jamie Vardy to be effective in Championship if Leicester City are relegated

But despite proposing an ambassadorial role for Vardy, Prutton believes the veteran striker still has what it takes to cause havoc for Championship defences next season, in the likely event Leicester are relegated this campaign.

Last campaign, Vardy notched 18 goals in 35 Championship appearances, captaining the Foxes to the league title.

And whilst the Leicester legend will turn 39 midway through next season, Prutton pointed out he still has the legs his style of play relies upon.

Prutton restarted: “Maybe his drive and determination, if the club is to fall back into the Championship, is to get them back up again.

“Maybe sporadically used from the bench, but you are looking at a player there whose capabilities are maybe even more so in the Championship.

“The pace that he's still got, his ability to keep running, and keep working, and keep harassing the opposition could be a key component if that's allied to slightly younger bodies around him.

“So, I mean, I'd like to think that Jamie Vardy has got to the stage in his career where he’s the one that calls the shots with his time at Leicester because of what he's given them.

“He’s helped to fundamentally transform that football club in recent times, hasn’t he?”