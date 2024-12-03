David Prutton has tipped former Sunderland and Stoke City boss Alex Neil for the managerial vacancy at Hull City.

The Tigers are searching for a new head coach following the decision to part ways with summer hire Tim Walter.

It has been a difficult start to the campaign for the Yorkshire outfit, with the team sitting in the relegation zone.

The German was appointed in place of Liam Rosenior after a seventh-place finish last season but he oversaw just three wins from 18 games in charge before being sacked.

Tim Walter's Hull City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 18 3 6 9 16.67

David Prutton makes Alex Neil claim

Prutton believes that Neil would be a smart appointment for Hull to make given his knowledge of the game.

He has claimed that the 43-year-old could be someone who can steady the ship amid their poor form to start the campaign.

"I've never played for Alex, I've never played against any of his teams but I've spent a lot of time with him, listening to him talk about football matches," said Prutton, via the 1904 Club podcast.

"He's got an incredibly quick and incisive way of summing up what he's seen.

“Just because I think he's a good pundit, therefore, he's a good manager for Hull City.

“He's very to the point, cuts to the quick, doesn't really suffer fools.

“He's very committed in his decision-making and understands how he wants to play football and handles everything around it very well.

"I think he would be an extremely serviceable option for Hull City to get someone like him in because the first port of call now is some form of consolidation and some form of balance to what they're doing."

Hull City league position

Hull are currently 22nd in the Championship table, two points adrift of safety after 18 games played.

The Tigers have lost each of their last five league games, failing to win any of their last 10.

Their last victory came on 1 October away to QPR, who themselves are also in the relegation zone.

Next up for Hull is a home clash against Blackburn Rovers on 7 December.

Neil appointment would bring in a safe pair of hands

Neil has plenty of Championship experience as a manager and knows what it takes to make a team competitive at this level.

He wouldn’t be the most exciting appointment for supporters because he is such a known quantity at this stage.

However, he could be what they need in the short term to steady the ship and steer the club away from a relegation battle.

The decision to dismiss Rosenior in the summer has not aged well, but the ownership should avoid doubling down on that move and just bring in someone with Neil’s qualities for the time being instead of chasing a specific style of play.