David Prutton throws backing behind Hull City ahead of Reading FC fixture

Hull City will be looking to secure a fifth successive victory when they visit the Select Car Leasing Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The Tigers have accumulated more points in their last four games, as they had picked up in their opening 16 games of the season.

Grant McCann’s side have escaped the relegation places during their recent run of form, bridging a five-point gap from Peterborough United in the process.

Reading will also take some confidence into this clash with Hull, with the Royals picking up seven points form their last four matches.

Veljko Paunovic’s side are currently a point behind the Tigers, following their points deduction, winning their last game 3-2 against a strong Swansea City side.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the visitors will continue their excellent run of form with a 2-1 victory.

The verdict

Even when they had nine points from their first 16 games, Hull were hardly ever dismantled by opponents, instead, they were edged out of games.

The key difference in their upturn of form is their ability to take advantage of periods when they are on top, acquiring a clinical edge to their overall play.

Reading’s six point deduction has put them in a difficult place, but they displayed excellent fight and spirit in their last game to secure all three points at Swansea.

It will be no surprise to see the Tigers run out as narrow winners, whilst a closely-fought Reading win will not be too surprising either.