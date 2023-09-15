Highlights Norwich City are favourites to win their upcoming match against Stoke City based on their strong form and impressive performances this season.

David Prutton predicts a 2-1 victory for Norwich City, believing that Stoke City will struggle to get a result at their former manager's old stomping ground.

Stoke City need a positive result to establish themselves as contenders for a top six finish, but Norwich City's strong form and depth give them the upper hand in the upcoming match.

The Championship action returns this weekend after the September international break.

Teams have played their opening five games of the campaign, establishing an early pecking order in the second division table.

Preston North End have surprisingly gone into the break as the league leaders, earning 13 points from a possible 15.

Norwich City find themselves three points further back in fifth place in the table going into this weekend’s fixture with Stoke City.

David Wagner’s side lost 2-1 to Rotherham United last time out, ending their unbeaten start to the term.

They will be looking to get back to winning ways when Alex Neil’s side come to Carrow Road on Saturday.

What has David Prutton predicted for Norwich City v Stoke City?

David Prutton has predicted that Wagner’s side will earn all three points against the Potters on Saturday.

He expects a close match, but does not think that Neil will get anything from his return to his former club as he goes for a 2-1 scoreline in Norwich’s favour.

“Norwich were another side beaten for the first time just before the international break, as they fell to Rotherham,” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“The loss of Josh Sargent may prove to be a big one for them.

“Stoke have endured two pretty poor results in a row, and they need to kick on if they are to build a bit of positivity this season.

“But I can’t see Alex Neil getting anything at his old stomping ground.”

Stoke have ambitions of fighting for a place in the Premier League this season after a disappointing 16th place finish in the table in the previous campaign.

The Potters have made a slow start to the new term and sit in 16th place again after the September international break.

Neil’s side have won two of their opening five games, losing the other three, with six points to their name from a possible 15.

Stoke lost to league leaders Preston last time out, with goals from Will Keane in the second half securing a 2-0 win for Ryan Lowe’s side.

Both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways when they meet at 3pm on Saturday, as they aim to compete for a top six spot this season.

The previous meeting between these two sides finished 0-0 in Stoke back in March, with their other league game last year finishing 3-1 in Norwich’s favour.

What to expect from Norwich City v Stoke City?

Norwich have been the more impressive side so far this season, with Wagner’s side looking capable of fighting for promotion.

An injury to Josh Sargent in late August did not give the club enough time to secure a replacement for the American in the squad.

But Adam Idah had a positive international break with Ireland, so will be hoping that he can take his place in the team and perform well.

Stoke need a result to prove their credentials as a potential candidate for a top six finish this year after their slow start.

But Norwich are the firm favourites going into Saturday’s clash based on their current form.