David Prutton shares score prediction for Bournemouth vs Swansea

Bournemouth will be hoping to respond when Swansea City visit the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

The Cherries lost for the first time this season on Wednesday evening, with Preston North End running out as 2-1 winners on the south coast.

Scott Parker’s side were 15 games unbeaten up until the defeat at the hands of Franke McAvoy’s men but remain top of the table and six points clear of West Brom in third.

The Swans will be tough opponents for The Cherries to bounce back against, with Russell Martin’s side winning four of their last five Championship clashes.

It is a run that has seen Swansea beat West Brom and inflict Coventry City’s first defeat on home soil this season.

EFL pundit David Prutton believes that The Cherries will be able to respond well with a 2-1 victory this weekend, as jotted down in his Sky Sports column.

The verdict

Bournemouth will be hoping that Wednesday evening’s defeat can be avenged by a strong performance and result against Swansea on Saturday.

However, Swansea are slowly climbing the table and are putting in performances that suggest that they can be considered as top-six candidates this season.

It is a difficult match for The Cherries to have after their first defeat of the season, but they are a side who possess a fine balance of youthful talent, higher-level experience and intelligence.

It will be no surprise to see an extremely tight match play out at The Vitality Stadium tomorrow, but Bournemouth should just edge it.