David Prutton shares score prediction as West Brom welcome Blackpool

With both clubs looking to secure a top-half finish in what remains of this Championship campaign, Blackpool make the trip down to West Brom this afternoon.

The Baggies, who have seen their play-off hopes diminish after a strong start to the season, are now looking to rebuild under Steve Bruce.

Despite their evident struggles this season, The Hawthorns has remained a tough place for opposing clubs to visit, with the Baggies averaging 1.85 points on home soil during the 21/22 Championship campaign.

Currently in 16th, Blackpool will be hoping to mark their return to the second-tier with a top 12 finish.

The Seasiders have shown glimpses of excellence this season under Neil Critchley, and subsequently, expectation levels have been raised at Bloomfield Road.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the Tangerines will get a step closer to achieving a top-half finish by winning this game 2-1.

The verdict

West Brom have performed below the standards that have become expected of them this season, with Bruce hoping to finish the campaign in a positive manner.

The Baggies started the campaign on a bright note, however, it soon became apparent that Valerien Ismael was not the right fit at The Hawthorns.

Blackpool have enjoyed a tremendous amount of success under Critchley, in what has been a strong return to the rigours of Championship football.

Now, they will be fully focused on picking up as many points as possible, as they try to give themselves the best possible platform to build upon for next season.