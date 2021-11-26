David Prutton shares score prediction as Stoke City prepare for Blackburn Rovers clash

Stoke City will be hoping to return to winning ways when Blackburn Rovers visit the Bet 365 Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

A 1-0 defeat away to Bristol City ended a run of three straight victories, which helped get The Potters back into the play-off positions.

Stoke possess a much superior record at home than on the road this season, averaging 2.22 PPG in Staffordshire, compared to their away figure of 1.10.

Blackburn travel into this game with confidence, following a totally dominant 4-0 victory at home to Peterborough United during the week.

Quiz: 30 questions about Blackburn Rovers’ best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Which club did Blackburn sign Ben Brereton from? Nottingham Forest QPR Reading Stoke

The visitors have picked up seven points from their three games, and as a result, they are just a point below Stoke in seventh.

David Prutton, who has shared his score prediction for tomorrow’s clash on his Sky Sports column, believes that Blackburn will edge this game 2-1.

The verdict

Blackburn have responded tremendously to what was a freak 7-0 loss to Fulham earlier in the month, and whilst the injury to Ian Poveda will be a big blow, they have more than enough quality to go on and record a victory.

Equally, Stoke were in excellent form prior to their midweek defeat at Bristol City and will be hoping to put that right tomorrow.

The Potters are missing two vital players in Harry Souttar and Nick Powell, which means it could be a very good time for Blackburn to play Stoke at the moment.

It will be no surprise to see Blackburn edge this, but it will also be no shock to see a draw played out.