David Prutton shares score prediction as QPR head to Peterborough

After picking up their first three points on the road this season, Peterborough United will be hoping to use the momentum to secure another positive result at home to QPR.

Posh have been tough opponents to face on home soil thus far, with their two losses at the West Homes Stadium coming in the form of narrow defeats to third-placed side West Brom, and Bristol City, who possess the division’s second-best away form this time out.

The R’s, who are just off the back of a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers, are the Championship’s second-highest goalscorer this season, whilst Posh possess the leakiest defence.

Mark Warburton’s side have lost four of their last seven games, but still occupy a play-off spot at present.

EFL pundit David Prutton has not been able to pick a winner between the two in his Sky Sports column, predicting a 1-1 draw when the sides meet later today.

The Verdict

Peterborough have struggled to adapt to Championship football so far this season, but they will be hoping that their victory midweek could kickstart their season.

Posh have proven to be tough opponents at home this season, and have even held league leaders Bournemouth, but they will once again have to put in an excellent performance to stop The R’s, who looked strong against Blackburn during the week.

Prutton’s 1-1 prediction is certainly a fair one given Peterborough’s record on home soil, but a narrow QPR victory is equally as likely.

The R’s may have a little too much firepower for Posh, but the home side also have some exciting attacking talents of their own, who could change the complexion of the game.