David Prutton shares score prediction as Preston North End prepare to host Birmingham

Preston North End will be aiming to bounce back from their recent FA Cup defeat to Cardiff City when they host Birmingham City in the Championship at Deepdale tomorrow.

Since opting to replace Frankie McAvoy with Ryan Lowe, the Lilywhites have managed to demonstrate some real signs of promise under the guidance of their new manager.

After leading the club to victories over Barnsley and Stoke City, Lowe will be determined to oversee another impressive performance on Saturday.

Whilst Preston have managed to step up to the mark in their recent Championship fixtures, the same cannot be said about Birmingham.

The Blues have lost three of their last four league games and were the victims of a cup shock last weekend as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle.

Set to be without George Friend (suspension) and Troy Deeney (thigh injury) for this clash, it will be intriguing to see how Birmingham will cope in the absence of this duo.

In his latest Sky Sports column, David Prutton has predicted that Preston will secure a 1-0 victory over the Blues this weekend.

1 of 28 What year were PNE founded? 1875 1880 1885 1890

Providing that the Lilywhites do indeed seal all three points in this particular fixture, they could potentially move above the likes of Sheffield United and Blackpool in the league standings.

The Verdict

When you consider that Preston have secured maximum points from their two most recent league fixtures, it is hardly a surprise that Prutton thinks that the club will be able to overcome the threat that Birmingham will pose on Saturday.

In order to have the best chance of beating the Blues, the Lilywhites may need to turn to Ched Evans and Emil Riis for inspiration.

Riis has managed to provide 11 direct goal contributions in the Championship whilst Evans has scored in two of his last four league appearances.

If this duo are able to provide some firepower this weekend, they could help Preston secure victory in-front of their supporters and thus bolster the club’s chances of challenging for a play-off place later this year.