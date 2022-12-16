David Prutton shares score prediction as Norwich City prepare for Blackburn Rovers test

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to return to winning ways after what was a poor display in last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at home to Preston North End.

However, the task is a difficult one with Rovers set to face a Norwich City side who could climb above them in the Championship standings with a win.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have struggled against the division’s best away from home thus far, losing all three matches on their travels 3-0 against sides in the top eight.

Returning from the World Cup-enforced break with a positive display during their 1-0 victory at Swansea City, Dean Smith will be eager to build on that when the two teams meet tomorrow evening.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Norwich City players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Jonny Howson? Yes No

Sharing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the Canaries will secure a 2-1 victory tomorrow.

There verdict

A draw is seemingly out of the equation with Rovers not sharing the points in any of their 22 league games thus far, a rather remarkable statistic from the opening part of this second-tier campaign.

Blackburn will be hoping to capitalise on Norwich’s unimpressive record against the division’s top-six thus far, with Smith’s side picking up a mere point from a possible 12.

However, Norwich have picked up 10 points from their last five matches and will be hoping to strengthen this form against a side who have already lost 10 times this season.

In a division that is proving to be very close and competitive as things stand, both teams will be hoping to create some distance between where they are and seventh position, with Saturday a good starting point.