David Prutton shares score prediction as Hull City prepare for Luton Town clash

Hull City will be hoping to put an end to four straight defeats when they welcome Luton Town to the MKM Stadium this evening.

The Tigers, who enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, have seen things take a turn over the last few weeks, with pressure seemingly mounting on Shota Arveladze.

As for the Hatters, Nathan Jones’ side could temporarily move into the play-offs with a victory at Hull tonight.

Luton have picked up 13 points from their opening 10 games and it appears that the Hatters boss is near to having a full squad available to him.

Sharing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Luton will inflict further misery on Hull and will win this game 2-1.

The verdict

The international break came at a good time for Hull and Arveladze, providing the Georgian manager with an opportunity to get back to basics and instil some confidence back into his side.

Despite their recent slump, they have still been rather strong on home soil and have accumulated nine points from five home fixtures, something that will provide Arveladze and his team with the confidence to go and succeed.

Whilst the Tigers have been particularly strong at the MKM Stadium, the Hatters have picked up most of their points away from Kenilworth Road this season, with Luton accumulating seven points during four away trips thus far.

Luton returned their best performance of the season against Blackburn Rovers last time out and will be hoping that they can pick up from where they left off.