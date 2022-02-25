David Prutton shares score prediction as Cardiff City prepare for Fulham test

Cardiff City will be looking to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Huddersfield Town when they face Fulham tomorrow in the Championship.

The Bluebirds were unable to prevent the Terriers from sealing all three points at the John Smith’s Stadium on Wednesday as late goals from Josh Koroma and Jon Russell clinched victory for Carlos Corberan’s side.

Having missed out on the opportunity to climb up to 17th in the Championship standings earlier this week, it will be intriguing to see how Cardiff will fare against a Fulham outfit who are currently flying in this division.

The Cottagers are nine points clear of their nearest challengers AFC Bournemouth in the second-tier and will be determined to extend this particular gap on Saturday.

Given that Fulham have managed to win nine of their 14 away league fixtures this season, they will unquestionably fancy their chances of securing a victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.

However, the Bluebirds may not necessarily be daunted by the prospect of facing the Cottagers as they have emerged victorious in three of their last four home league fixtures.

In his latest Sky Sports column, David Prutton has predicted that Fulham will take a step closer to securing automatic promotion this season by beating Cardiff 2-0 this weekend.

Quiz: Can you name which club Cardiff City signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Who did Cardiff sign Leandro Bacuna from? Birmingham City Aston Villa Reading Luton Town

The Verdict

When you consider just how impressive Fulham have been in the second-tier this season, it is hardly a surprise that Prutton believes that they will seal maximum points in tomorrow’s fixture.

Cardiff will have a massive task on their hands to prevent Aleksandar Mitrovic from scoring in this fixture as the Serbian has already managed to find the back of the net on 33 occasions at this level during the current campaign.

If the Bluebirds are able to produce an impressive defensive display tomorrow, they could potentially secure an encouraging result in-front of their supporters.

However, in order to achieve this feat, Cardiff will need the likes of Jordan Hugill, Tommy Doyle and Isaak Davies to provide a creative spark in this fixture.