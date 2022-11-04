David Prutton shares score prediction as Bristol City prepare for Millwall visit

Millwall will be hoping to inflict further pressure on the Championship play-off positions when they welcome Bristol City to The Den tomorrow afternoon.

The Lions are currently ninth in the second tier standings and are a mere two points from Watford who occupy sixth spot as things stand.

As for the Robins, they have managed just four points in their last three matches and they subsequently sit in 15th position.

Nigel Pearson’s side have struggled on the road during the early stages of this campaign, managing just eight of their 22 points away from Ashton Gate.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that it will be the hosts who will secure all three points, opting for a 1-0 Millwall win.

The verdict

Narrowly missing out on a play-off spot last time out, and recruiting well during the summer, the ultimate ambition for the Lions would have been to challenge for a top-six spot this time around, something they are making positive strides in achieving.

The Lions will be eager to climb the table once more on their return to home soil, with Gary Rowett’s side averaging 2.33 points per game at their London home thus far this season.

The Robins do possess a fearsome attack that will need to be contained, however, as their defensive record would suggest, conceding goals has been an issue.

It would be no surprise to a victory for the hosts tomorrow afternoon but a Millwall win with more goals is the more likely outcome.