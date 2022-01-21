David Prutton shares score prediction ahead of West Brom vs Peterborough United

West Brom’s automatic promotion chances have been seriously hampered in recent weeks, with the Baggies picking up just two points from their last four games.

In fact, they are currently running the risk of dropping out of the play-off positions, stressing the importance of returning to winning ways tomorrow.

Valerien Ismael’s side remain unbeaten on home soil this season and they come against a Peterborough United side who have lost all bar one of their away matches this campaign.

Darren Ferguson’s men have picked up a mere five points from their last 10 matches, with Posh remaining inside the relegation zone.

However, the gap to safety sits at just three points, and with Peterborough possessing two games in hand on Reading, the current occupiers of 21st spot, they will be confident of prolonging their fight.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the hosts will secure a 1-0 victory.

The verdict

Looking at West Brom’s home form and Peterborough’s away record, a win for the hosts seems a straightforward option.

However, West Brom have struggled massively in recent weeks and are running dangerously close to dropping out of the top-six.

This looks like an excellent opportunity for the Baggies to return to winning ways, and with Daryl Dike in the side, Ismael can be confident that they can ease to victory.

On the flip side of things, if Peterborough were to choose when they wanted to play West Brom, it would be now.

They have scored just once in their last four Championship outings, whilst only netting four in their last eight, proving to be far less clinical than at the start of the season.