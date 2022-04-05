David Prutton shares score prediction ahead of Reading’s clash with Stoke City

Reading will be looking to boost their hopes of retaining their Championship status for another season when they host Stoke City at the Select Car Leasing Stadium tonight.

The Royals sealed a crucial point in their showdown with Barnsley last weekend to maintain their current advantage over Poya Asbaghi’s side.

The Tykes were seemingly on course to move to within two points of Reading after Carlton Morris gave them the lead in the first-half of this fixture.

However, Josh Laurent stepped up to the mark for the Royals at Oakwell as he fired an effort past Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins in the 82nd minute.

Set to face a Stoke outfit who are currently 13th in the second-tier standings, it will be interesting to see how Reading will approach this particular fixture.

Paul Ince’s side will have to be at their best in order to secure victory in front of their fans as the Potters have won back-to-back games in the Championship.

Ahead of this clash, pundit David Prutton has decided to share a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes that Stoke will seal a 1-0 victory over Reading.

The Verdict

Whereas Stoke were relatively impressive during their victories over Millwall and Sheffield United, there is no reason why Reading cannot pick up a positive result this evening and thus defy Prutton’s prediction.

Under the guidance of Paul Ince, the Royals have recently managed to pick up home wins over Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers.

In order to have the best chance of sealing a crucial triumph tonight, Reading will need Laurent to be firing on all cylinders again.

The midfielder has scored in each of his last two appearances for Reading and thus will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture.

If the Royals manage to defeat Stoke today, they will put a huge dent in Barnsley and Derby County’s bids for survival as they will move eight points clear of the relegation zone in the Championship.