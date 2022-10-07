David Prutton shares score prediction ahead of Millwall’s meeting with Middlesbrough

Millwall will be looking to build upon the point that they earned in their recent meeting with Rotherham United by securing victory in their showdown with Middlesbrough tomorrow.

After falling behind on Wednesday, the Lions prevented the Millers from picking up a win in this fixture as Zian Flemming netted a stunning equaliser at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Currently 16th in the Championship, Millwall could move above the likes of Bristol City and Cardiff City in the standings if they beat Boro.

However, when you consider that Middlesbrough managed to seal a morale-boosting win over Birmingham City earlier this week, the Lions will need to step up their performance levels on Saturday.

Having recently decided to part ways with Chris Wilder, Boro are now on the lookout for a new manager.

Leo Percovich oversaw their meeting with the Blues and is set to be on the touchline again for this weekend’s showdown with Millwall.

The Lions will be unable to call upon the services of long-term absentee Ryan Leonard for this clash.

Isaiah Jones is available for selection for Middlesbrough after serving a one-match suspension.

Ahead of this fixture, EFL expert David Prutton has shared a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes that Millwall will suffer a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough at The Den.

The Verdict

Whereas Boro’s supporters will be delighted if this prediction turns out to be correct, Millwall will be desperate to deliver the goods in front of their fans tomorrow.

In order to have the best chance of overcoming the threat that Middlesbrough will pose in this fixture, the Lions will need their attacking players to step up to the mark.

Flemming produced a fantastic display against Rotherham and will once again be tasked with providing some creativity this weekend.

Tom Bradshaw, Tyler Burey and Andreas Voglsammer will also be determined to deliver the goods for Millwall after featuring in their draw with the Millers.

Given that a victory for either side in this fixture could potentially kick-start their respective seasons, this game could turn out to be an enthralling affair.