David Prutton shares score prediction ahead of Middlesbrough vs Preston North End

Middlesbrough make a swift return to the Riverside Stadium tonight to face Preston North End.

Boro drew their first game under Chris Wilder on Saturday against Millwall, although, there were plenty of positives for the new boss to take away.

Middlesbrough will now be striving to win their first three points in the Wilder era when a struggling Preston side visit the north east tonight.

Preston currently sit six points above the relegation places, falling to disappointing defeats in their last two games.

Prior to that, it seemed that The Lilywhites had turned a corner, with an impressive display and result against Luton Town, before becoming the first team to beat Bournemouth this season.

Issuing his score prediction for tonight’s clash in his Sky Sports Prediction column, David Prutton believes that Middlesbrough will edge this 2-1.

The verdict

Middlesbrough have renewed confidence now that Wilder has taken over, so once again, it is likely that the Riverside Stadium will be rocking tonight.

Boro certainly have the firepower and experience to go on and win this clash, but with Preston’s inconsistency, it is difficult to rule them out.

Wilder has every chance of being a success at Middlesbrough, and he will be hoping that it can all start with a victory tonight.

Boro are just six points from the play-off positions, with the top six definitely within the realms of possibility this season.

Preston are also not too far from the play-off positions, but given the tight nature of the Championship at present, they are also not too far from the bottom three.