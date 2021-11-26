David Prutton shares score prediction ahead of Derby County vs QPR

Derby County have enjoyed excellent results in their last two matches against the Championship’s top two.

The Rams ran out as 3-2 winners against Bournemouth last Sunday, before securing a 0-0 draw at Craven Cottage during the week.

Derby are still operating at the foot of the table, with their 21-point deduction condemning them to a relegation spot.

QPR on the other hand have recently embarked on a five-game unbeaten run, accumulating 11 points in the process and taking fourth spot too.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Derby County’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What club does Chris Martin play for now? Coventry City Barnsley Fulham Bristol City

However, Mark Warburton’s side have been much better on home soil than on the road, with The R’s averaging 2.1 points at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium compared to 1.22 away from their home ground, which will be something that The Rams will be hoping to benefit from.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton has gone for an exciting 2-2 draw to be played out at Pride Park.

The verdict

Derby will go into this clash with every bit of confidence after their recent run of results and performances.

The Rams have dealt with every little setback in an excellent manner thus far, and on the pitch, there is a lot to admire with the way that they have been playing.

However, QPR will pose another stern test, with The R’s being one of the more in-form sides in the division.

After having one of the leakiest defences in the top half of the table, QPR have now conceded just twice in their last five games, an indication that they are improving as this season progresses.