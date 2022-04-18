David Prutton shares score prediction ahead of Coventry City’s clash with AFC Bournemouth

Coventry City will be looking to back up their recent victories over Fulham and Birmingham City by securing a positive result in their showdown with AFC Bournemouth this afternoon.

The Sky Blues managed to seal all three points in their showdown with Lee Bowyer’s side on Friday thanks to a brace from Ben Sheaf and efforts from Michael Rose and Callum O’Hare.

As a result of this triumph, Coventry moved to within striking distance of Sheffield United who occupy the final play-off spot.

In order to boost their chances of securing a top-six finish at the end of the season, the Sky Blues will need to defeat a Bournemouth side who are currently fighting for automatic promotion in the Championship.

The Cherries have a four point advantage over Huddersfield Town heading into the final stages of the term and will be determined to move one step closer to a return to the top-flight today.

However, when you consider that Bournemouth have failed to win any of their last three games in the Championship, Coventry may fancy their chances of picking up a vital victory in this fixture.

Ahead of this clash, former Sky Blues player David Prutton has offered a score line prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has admitted that he believes that this particular showdown will end in a 1-1 draw at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Quiz: Are these 12 Coventry City facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 Coventry played Barnsley on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 campaign Real Fake

The Verdict

Coventry will be keen to defy Prutton’s prediction by defeating Bournemouth in this fixture.

The Sky Blues will need to keep a close eye on Dominic Solanke today as the forward has managed to find the back of the net on 24 occasions in the Championship this season.

In order to have the best chance of winning this game, Coventry will need O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres to be at their very best.

O’Hare has provided four direct goal contributions in his last five league appearances for Coventry while Gyokeres has scored on 16 occasions for the Sky Blues in all competitions.

Providing that Coventry do end up securing maximum points from this game, they could use the momentum gained from this result to their advantage heading into their upcoming clashes with West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town.