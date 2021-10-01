David Prutton shares result prediction as Peterborough United host Bristol City

Peterborough United will be hoping to build on the positives taken away during their draw with Bournemouth during the week.

Posh, who have collected all eight of their Championship points on home soil, host a Bristol City side who have accumulated nine of their 13 points away from Ashton Gate.

Peterborough’s sole defeat at home this season came in the form of a 90th minute Semi Ajayi winner, as West Brom edged to a 1-0 victory.

Home form is keeping Peterborough afloat, whilst it is The Robins’s away record that is pushing them along.

Bristol City are currently fourth in the away table, and whilst they have not won at Ashton Gate since January, they have only lost once at their home ground this season.

Despite Peterborough’s impressive home record, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted that Bristol City will win this game 2-1.

The verdict

Peterborough will be confident of kicking on this season after such an impressive start at the Weston Homes Stadium.

They have played some strong opponents on home soil, holding their own in all five matches, and they will be relatively confident going into this game.

Should they secure a win, then they are likely to push out of the relegation zone, adding an extra incentive in beating The Robins.

However, The Robins have balanced out a weak home record with an excellent start away from home.

A narrow Bristol City win is definitely a possible outcome in tomorrow’s contest, but a Peterborough victory is equally as likely.