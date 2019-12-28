David Prutton shares prediction for Nottingham Forest’s clash with Wigan Athletic

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to record another positive result as they host Wigan Athletic.

A Lewis Grabban brace saw Forest to victory over Hull City – a result which moved them to within one place if the play-offs.

As for Wigan it was two points dropped on Boxing Day after letting a 1-0 lead slip against Derby County.

That result saw the Latics drop to bottom of the Championship table – something that David Prutton says will count against them as they travel to the City Ground.

Writing for Sky Sports, he said: “Nottingham Forest are still reliant on Lewis Grabban, and he scored twice as they got a much-needed win on Boxing Day at Hull, ending a really poor run of results.

Wigan once again threw away a lead late on against Derby, and now they find themselves bottom of the table, having drawn their last four.

“Home win here for me.”

David Prutton’s prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Wigan The verdict Confidence will be low in the Wigan Athletic camp after dropping points against Derby County. As for Nottingham Forest they’ll be hopeful of getting a result to move them back into the play-off places. A good result could set them up for a big 2020 as they look to establish themselves as promotion contenders.