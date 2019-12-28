Connect with us

David Prutton shares prediction for Nottingham Forest’s clash with Wigan Athletic

57 seconds ago

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to record another positive result as they host Wigan Athletic.

A Lewis Grabban brace saw Forest to victory over Hull City – a result which moved them to within one place if the play-offs.

As for Wigan it was two points dropped on Boxing Day after letting a 1-0 lead slip against Derby County.

That result saw the Latics drop to bottom of the Championship table – something that David Prutton says will count against them as they travel to the City Ground.

Writing for Sky Sports, he said: “Nottingham Forest are still reliant on Lewis Grabban, and he scored twice as they got a much-needed win on Boxing Day at Hull, ending a really poor run of results.

Wigan once again threw away a lead late on against Derby, and now they find themselves bottom of the table, having drawn their last four.

“Home win here for me.”

David Prutton’s prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Wigan

The verdict

Confidence will be low in the Wigan Athletic camp after dropping points against Derby County.

As for Nottingham Forest they’ll be hopeful of getting a result to move them back into the play-off places.

A good result could set them up for a big 2020 as they look to establish themselves as promotion contenders.


