David Prutton shares prediction as Sheffield Wednesday prepare for huge Cardiff City fixture

David Prutton has predicted more misery for Sheffield Wednesday in tomorrow’s huge game against Cardiff City at Hillsborough.

Defeat at Watford on Good Friday has left the Owls seven points from safety with just eight games to play, so they are in a desperate position.

Therefore, three points is a must against the Bluebirds if Wednesday are to have any chance of staying in the Championship.

However, they won’t find it easy when they take on Mick McCarthy’s side, because the former Irish boss has transformed the club since taking over, and they are still in the mix for a top six finish, despite defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out.

So, most observers will fancy Cardiff to win in Yorkshire, and Prutton is one of those.

Writing in his Sky Sports column, the pundit, who played for Wednesday in his career, backed the visitors to win 1-0 against Darren Moore’s side.

Wednesday will take encouragement from the fact that they have beaten Cardiff already this season, with Josh Windass and Jordan Rhodes netting in a 2-0 victory back in September.

The verdict

This really is a must-win for Sheffield Wednesday, but it’s no surprise that Prutton doesn’t think they’ll get the points because they have been very poor this season.

Confidence among the players is sure to be low, and they are up against a tough Cardiff team that also know they need to win.

So, there’s a lot riding on this one, and a narrow away win would not be a shock at all.

