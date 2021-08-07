David Prutton shares prediction ahead of Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed Sheffield United to get off to a winning start under new boss Slavisa Jokanovic against Birmingham this evening.

The Blades are one of the favourites to win promotion back to the Premier League following relegation and in the Serbian coach they have a head coach who has taken teams up in the past.

Therefore, it’s an exciting time to be a fan and Bramall Lane will be packed out for the visit of Blues.

And, writing in his regular column, former Nottingham Forest midfielder Prutton backed the hosts to edge a close game.

“Chris Wilder was always going to be an impossible man to replace, but they couldn’t have done much better than by bringing in Jokanovic. After so many seasons of scraping around at the bottom of the table, Birmingham will have real optimism of kicking on and having a more comfortable campaign under Lee Bowyer. No one will like playing them, but I think the Blades will have too much for them on opening day. 2-1.”

Interestingly, Blues have avoided defeat on four of their last five visits to Bramall Lane.

The verdict

Many will expect the Blades to win this game considering the quality they have in their ranks, but, as Prutton says, Lee Bowyer’s side are going to be difficult to break down.

But, they do have quality and depth in the squad and they should have enough to come through this challenge on the opening day.

It’s a tough start for Birmingham and it will be interesting to see if they can build on the outstanding work that Bowyer did last season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.