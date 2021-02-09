David Prutton shares prediction ahead of Rotherham United vs Cardiff City

There’s a big game in the Championship this evening as Rotherham United host Cardiff City, with David Prutton backing an entertaining draw between the sides.

A run of three wins in four games has lifted Paul Warne’s side out of the relegation zone, whilst Mick McCarthy has enjoyed a positive start to life in charge of the Bluebirds, with his team unbeaten in three.

So, both will go into this clash with confidence, and most will expect a close game between the two.

That’s certainly how Prutton sees it, with the former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder going for a 2-2 draw when sharing his prediction on his regular Sky Sports column.

“What a run of form it has been for Rotherham. It’s certainly not one I saw coming. They look well placed now. Out of the relegation zone and with games in hand on all the sides around them.

“Cardiff will be feeling confident, though. They got their first win under Mick McCarthy in a big game for them at Bristol City on Saturday. There should be goals here, but I think it will end as a draw. 2-2.”

Even though we are past the halfway point, this is the first meeting between the duo, who are also scheduled to play on the final day.

The verdict

This should be a very interesting game because the two teams are playing well right now, and they both need the points.

The play-offs seems a long shot for Cardiff, but they have the ability to go on a good run, but they must keep winning quickly to close the gap.

Meanwhile, Rotherham know they can’t let up as they try to pull clear, and Warne’s men have been flying recently. So, an entertaining, close game is to be expected, and Prutton may not be far off with his 2-2.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.