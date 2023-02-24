David Prutton shares prediction ahead of Norwich City vs Cardiff City

David Prutton has backed Norwich City to continue their good form by beating Cardiff City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

After a mixed start, David Wagner’s men have picked up seven points from their past three games to move within one point of the play-off places.

Next up, the Canaries host a Cardiff side that have found form under new boss Sabri Lamouchi, having won their past two games. Despite that, they remain in danger, sitting 21st in the table, four clear of the bottom three.

So, both need the points from this one for different reasons and Sky Sports pundit has gone for a home win in his regular online column.

“That was a decent win for Norwich in midweek, and what a goal from Marcelino Nunez. Right out of the top drawer stuff. It is another good home game for them here, too.

“Cardiff have enjoyed a couple of wins on the bounce, but this is a far bigger test of how far they may have come under Sabri Lamouchi. I can’t see them making it three in a row, or taking anything here. 1-0.”

The verdict

This is an important game for both clubs and they will both go into the fixture in decent form, so it’s a tough one to call.

The majority would agree with Prutton that a home win is more likely but it’s going to be a close game and Cardiff will head into the game in high spirits considering the manner of the win over Reading last time out.

So, it should be an interesting to see how this plays out and the result is going to have big implications at both ends of the table.

