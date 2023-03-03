David Prutton shares prediction ahead of Middlesbrough vs Reading

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes Middlesbrough will get their promotion push back on track by picking up three points against Reading on Saturday.

Michael Carrick has been brilliant for Boro since his appointment and they had managed to get to within four points of Sheffield United prior to the game last week. A defeat to West Brom, combined with the Blades winning, means the gap is now seven points but they will hope to cut that this weekend.

And, writing in his regular column, Prutton has backed Boro to beat Paul Ince’s side when they visit the Riverside Stadium.

“That was a real setback for Middlesbrough last weekend, losing at West Brom and seeing Sheffield United win. That might have just put a pin in their automatic promotion hopes. But there is still a way to go.

“Reading are up against it, facing another points deduction it could be an uncomfortable end to the season. They have the players to threaten Boro, but I think the home side will be too good. 2-1.”

The Royals are currently 13 points clear of the relegation zone, although the upcoming deduction means they are likely to be sucked into a battle to stay up.

The verdict

Most will agree with Prutton here as it does seem as though a home win is on the cards here and some will feel that the margin of victory could be bigger than just a single goal.

The off-field issues may have focused the minds at Reading but the bigger issue here is their away form, which is the second worst in the division.

So, they will need to pull off a shock on Saturday if they are to get just a fourth win on the road this season.

