David Prutton shares prediction ahead of Derby County vs Sheffield United

David Prutton has backed Derby County to extend their unbeaten run to five Championship games when they take on Sheffield United today.

Wayne Rooney’s side have performed remarkably well this season, with the side 11 points from safety despite having been hit with a 21 point penalty due to off-field issues.

Whilst the build-up to this game has been far from ideal, with those financial problems resulting in Phil Jagielka leaving, Rooney will be confident his side can deliver.

However, it won’t be easy against a talented Blades side that have won four in a row in the league, although their last victory in the Championship came before Christmas.

And, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, Prutton feels that could be a factor, as he went for a score draw at Pride Park.

“You just cannot write Derby off. Their performances and results over Christmas were brilliant. Sheffield United have won four in a row, but haven’t actually played for a few weeks now. They will hope the lack of action hasn’t slowed their momentum. All things considered, I’ll back a draw here. 1-1.”

The verdict

It should be noted that Prutton made his call before the Jagielka news, so this is a factor that could swing things in the Blades’ favour, along with the negative mood around Derby right now.

But, it’s still going to be a very tough game for the Yorkshire side. Rooney’s men are hard to beat, so you won’t expect to see plenty of goals today and it will be a real battle.

Paul Heckingbottom will hope the extra class in his team can tell but they face a tough task to make it five Championship wins in a row even though Derby are bottom of the table.

