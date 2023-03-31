Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes that Blackburn will only pick up a point from their game against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Who needs a result the most?

Rovers sit fifth in the Championship table, and they hold a four-point gap over the chasing pack as they look to remain in the play-off places come May. Next up for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side is a trip to St. Andrew’s, where they face a Blues side that have won two in their last three to ease any relegation fears.

So, the hosts will provide a stern test for Blackburn, and writing in his regular online column, ex-Leeds United midfielder Prutton went for a 1-1 draw between the sides. That would allow clubs chasing Blackburn to gain ground on them, including Norwich, who are Rovers’ next opponents after that on Good Friday, in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash.

Meanwhile, there’s less riding on the game for Blues, with the crucial victories prior to the international break easing any relegation concerns that they may have had. An alarming start to 2023 had seen Eustace’s men drop the table rapidly, but they are now nine points clear of the bottom three with eight games to play. So, it would take something remarkable for Blues to get dragged into a relegation battle.

The previous meeting between the sides in the Championship ended in a 2-1 win for Blackburn, and the sides have faced off in the FA Cup this season too. A replay was required, with Tomasson’s side progressing after extra time.

The verdict

This is a tough game to call, as Birmingham are a side that are very unpredictable, as they have picked up some good results against the top sides, and they obviously have home advantage as well.

Yet, Blackburn have plenty of quality in their team, even if Ben Brereton Diaz doesn’t start, which is a possibility due to injury. And, they certainly have more to play for, as they are going for a top six finish, whereas Blues know they’re pretty much safe.

But, a 1-1 draw isn’t a bad call from Prutton, and there won’t be too many disagreeing with what he has gone for. The previous meetings this season have shown there’s not much between the sides, and if there is a winner, it will probably only be by a single goal.