David Prutton shares prediction ahead of Barnsley’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers

Barnsley will be looking to make it 12 matches unbeaten in the Championship, when they return to action on Wednesday evening.

The Tykes have been on a strong run of form since the turn of the New Year, and are currently sat sixth in the Championship table, as they head into their final ten matches of this year’s campaign.

They take on relegation-threatened Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Chairboys are sat bottom of the second-tier standings, but they beat Preston North End in their most recent match, which will see them head into their game against Barnsley full of confidence.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton is confident that Barnsley can extend their impressive unbeaten run, and felt as though the Tykes will run out comfortable 2-0 winners at Adams Park on Wednesday evening.

“Wycombe are still battling away and I think everybody knows they won’t give up on hopes of survival, however bleak the outlook may be. Though they are still rooted to the bottom, three points against Preston certainly provided a morale boost.

“However, I think it could be a case of right time, wrong opponent on Wednesday. Barnsley have been relentless in their pursuit to press on from mid-table and it’s paying off as they are firmly in the hunt for promotion. In my eyes, the Tykes will extend their brilliant unbeaten run to 12 games at Adams Park.”

Barnsley could find their lead over seventh-placed AFC Bournemouth cut to two points if the Cherries are to beat promotion-chasing Swansea City on Tuesday evening.

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Prutton here.

Barnsley have been nothing of brilliant in recent months, and I can see their pressing style of playing being too strong for Wycombe Wanderers this week.

The Chairboys have shown improvement themselves recently, but Barnsley are a class apart at this moment in time, and it’s the sort of game they simply have to win if they’re to be taken seriously as promotion contenders.

I can see this being a comfortable victory for the Tykes once again, as they look to keep the pressure on the other play-off chasing teams in the Championship.