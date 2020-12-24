David Prutton shares pre-match prediction ahead of Barnsley’s Boxing Day clash with Huddersfield Town

Barnsley will be hoping they can get back to winning ways in the Championship when they return to action on Boxing Day.

The Tykes were beaten by promotion-chasing Swansea City in their most recent fixture, which will have been frustrating, having won their last three matches heading into the clash against Steve Cooper’s side.

Valerian Ismael’s side are now sat 13th in the second-tier standings, and will be eager to pick up three points when they take on Huddersfield Town at Oakwell in their next fixture.

The Terriers have shown much-needed improvement in recent weeks, and have only lost once in their last five league matches, which has seen Carlos Corberan’s men move up to 12th in the Championship table.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his thoughts ahead of the game, and predicted that both sides would play out a 1-1 draw in the Yorkshire derby.

“This has all the makings of a cracking Yorkshire derby! Both sides are in a good position to have a god at this one, and it could be a very entertaining game with a few goals in.

“Huddersfield will be feeling very confident after a great win against Watford, but I can’t split these two sides. I’ll go for a draw.”

A win for Barnsley could see them move up to ninth in the Championship table if other results go their way, although they’ll know that they have to be at their best to come away with three points against the Terriers on Boxing Day.

The Verdict:

I think Barnsley will run out winners in this one.

The Tykes have really impressed me this season under the management of Valerian Ismael, and I think they’ll have enough quality to overcome a resilient Huddersfield Town team.

The Terriers haven’t been at their best since Josh Koroma was ruled out of action for the remainder of this year’s campaign, and I can see them struggling at Oakwell on Boxing Day.

Barnsley will head into this one full of confidence, and I can see them winning by a fairly comfortable margin on the day.