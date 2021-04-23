David Prutton shares Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City prediction ahead of clash at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to pick up a positive result in their penultimate home match of the season against Stoke City.

it’s been a frustrating campaign for Chris Hughton’s side who currently sit in 18th position in the Championship.

Without a win in their last three matches, Forest will be determined to get back to winning ways as they prepare for a tough test at the City Ground.

It’s been a fairly frustrating season for Stoke City as well.

The Potters has aspirations of challenging for promotion this season but a mixed campaign has seen them sitting in a mid-table position with just three matches left.

Michael O’Neill’s side are without a victory in their last four matches and will see a trip to Forest as the ideal opportunity to end a poor run of form.

It’s a match that has little riding on it and few could be forgiven for expecting it to fizzle out into a nothing game.

One man who has been watching both sides closely is Sky Sports’ pundit David Prutton who believes that this one could end in a 1-1 draw – a result that would be fairly typical based on the campaigns endured by both sides.

The verdict

This has all of the making of an end-of-season dead-rubber.

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to get some sort of momentum going into the summer but in truth this is a game that is likely to have a distinct, exibition match-feel to it.

It’s a similar tale for Stoke City and so this one will probably be decided by who wants it more.