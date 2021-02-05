David Prutton shares Nottingham Forest prediction ahead of crunch clash with Wycombe Wanderers

Nottingham Forest are facing a crucial clash as they take on Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

The Reds are enduring a disappointing season so far and find themselves just three points clear of the relegation zone in 19th position.

While results have steadily improved of late there’s no doubting that this contest will be pivotal for Chris Hughton’s side.

For Wycombe things are getting increasingly desperate.

The Chairboys are currently sitting bottom of the Championship and 12 points from safety meaning that they have it all to do during the remaining matches this season.

While a 0-0 draw against Birmingham City was a decent result midweek it seems that Sky Sports’ EFL expert David Prutton has predicted a 2-1 victory for Forest in this one – a result that will move Chris Hughton’s side further away from danger.

Writing for Sky Sports, Prutton said: “This is a big game near the bottom.

“Wycombe have games in hand on all the sides they are chasing but three wins all season suggests they are far from guaranteed points. It won’t be a lack of fight that lets them down.

Nottingham Forest are still precariously close to the bottom three. But they have done solid business in the window and I expect them to continue to climb away. Away win.”

The verdict

This promises to be a fairly open and entertaining game.

Wycombe Wanderers have little to lose at this point and will certainly be looking to attack the game as they go in search of three points.

However it’s hard to look past Nottingham Forest and I’d be surprised if Chris Hughton’s side don’t come away with all of the marbles.