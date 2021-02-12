David Prutton shares his prediction on Norwich City’s clash with Stoke City at Carrow Road

Norwich City will be hoping to get their promotion bid from the Championship back on track at the earliest of opportunities, after a recent dip in form.

The Canaries are currently sat second in the Championship table, after losing top-spot to Brentford, after the Bees beat Reading at the Madejski Stadium in midweek.

Norwich are just two points adrift of the league-leaders though, and will be keen to end their winless run, which stands at four matches.

More alarmingly, Daniel Farke’s side have failed to score in any of those four matches, which will be something that he’ll be looking to address in the near future.

Norwich are set to return to action this weekend, when they host play-off chasing Stoke City, who are without a win in their last ten matches themselves.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his thoughts ahead of the game at Carrow Road, and highlighted Emi Buendia’s return to the side as a boost, but felt as though the match would end a draw.

“Norwich have Emi Buendia back on Saturday and boy do they need him. No wins in three doesn’t seem disastrous, but the form of Brentford and Swansea has seen what seemed a huge lead at the top disappear very quickly.

“Stoke, as we’ve covered before, can’t seem to find a way to win games at the minute. I do have a feeling they have enough to frustrate Norwich still. Score draw.”

Norwich could move back to the top of the Championship table if they’re to pick up a win on Saturday, whilst also hoping that Brentford drop points in the race for promotion into the Premier League.

The Verdict:

I can see Norwich winning this one.

With Emi Buendia back available for selection, this will provide Norwich with a much-needed attacking threat that is going to test the opposition.

They have badly missed him in their team, and it’s no coincidence that they’ve not scored a single goal since Buendia was ruled out of action.

Stoke City’s winless run will be a concern for Michael O’Neill, but this game could be somewhat of a ‘free hit’ this weekend, as many will surely predict that Norwich will run out winners, so any points could be a bonus for the Potters.