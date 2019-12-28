David Prutton shares his prediction for Stoke City’s clash with Fulham

Fulham face a tricky test as they welcome Stoke City to Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers will be hoping to get back to winning ways after being held to a 3-3 draw against Luton Town on Boxing Day to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

As for the Potters the sole aim is to pull themselves away from the drop zone.

Stoke picked up a 3-2 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day and will be hoping to pull off another surprise when they head to West London.

David Prutton was discussing the fixture and said that he expects the home side to take the spoils.

Writing for Sky Sports, he said: “Fulham still just don’t look like the full sum of their parts.

“Although they got a late draw at Luton on Boxing Day, it’s really the type of game they need to be winning.

“Stoke got a huge comeback win over Sheffield Wednesday and are out of the relegation zone for the first time in a very long time.

“I don’t see them getting anything from the Cottage, though.”

David Prutton's prediction: Fulham 1-0 Stoke City

The verdict

Fulham will be hoping to get three points at any costs.

Scott Parker's side have aspirations of securing automatic promotion but need to find more consistency if they're to reach the top two.

Stoke City moved out of the relegation zone on Boxing Day and will be hoping to kick on.